Sir Tom Jones performing in Telford this summer

Music legend Sir Tom Jones will be coming to the green, green grass of Telford this summer to perform in the Town Park.

The icon will be coming to the QEII Arena on June 28 as part of his summer tour, and tickets will go on sale this week.

Sir Tom Jones

Other special guests performing on the day will be announced in the coming months.

Tom Jones will perform the day after a concert by Jack Savoretti and Imelda May.

Tom Jones - Delilah 1968 (1973) (HQ Audio)

The show is being promoted by Orchard Live, which will produce both shows in Telford, in addition to a run of concerts across the country in 2020.

What’s new pussycat?



'It’s not unusual' to hear the 'wonderful sound of music' from the 'green green grass' of @TelfordTownPark



You could be 'burnin’ down the house' on 28 June when this 'sexbomb' is in Telford



Ticket pre-sale through https://t.co/l5xF6vzSm9 9am Wed 29 Jan pic.twitter.com/5IU9w5cvhr — The Place Telford (@TelfordTheatre) January 27, 2020

Advertising

Pablo Janczur, director of Orchard Live said: “Sir Tom has a voice like no other, it’s ingrained on global pop culture and we can’t wait to see what songs he brings out of his armoury for this show.

"We’re looking forward to spending a great weekend in Telford, hopefully with the great British sunshine we were blessed with in 2019 blazing down on us for an unforgettable weekend of music.”

Tom Jones - It's Not Unusual (Extended Version) {FX Audio}

Pablo said the combination of Sir Tom's voice and the summer evening will make a perfect family day out.

Advertising

Food and drink will also be available around the QEII Arena while the concert takes place.

Sir Tom has a career spanning more than five decades and 40 albums.

Tom Jones, Stereophonics - Mama Told Me Not To Come

In that time, he has amassed more than 100 million record sales, scored 36 UK top 40 hits and to make him a true national treasure, he was knighted for his services to music in 2006.

He is best known for his big hits including It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and If I Only Knew.

He is a coach and mentor on ITV’s The Voice alongside fellow coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs. Last summer Sir Tom and his band toured the US, UK and Europe on a sell-out tour, with his Voice finalists as show openers and special guests.

Tom Jones, Mousse T. - Sexbomb (Official Video)

Tickets for his Telford show go on sale at 9am on Friday via Ticketmaster.co.uk, Ticketstelford.com or by calling 01952 382 382. For accessible tickets contact Ticketmaster.co.uk

The QEII Arena, set in the heart of Telford Town Park, is usually set aside for events including the Telford Balloon Fiesta and Spring Into St George's Day.

But as part of the town's 50th birthday celebration, a big top was built on the site and a long list of big names were invited to perform.

East 17, 5ive and S Club, as well as comedians such as Dara O’Briain and Doreen Tipton were among the acts that performed during the two weeks of shows.