Bowling For Soup, The Darkness, Funeral For A Friend and more: New acts, stage splits and WWE NXT UK announced for Download Festival 2020

Alter Bridge, Bowling For Soup, The Darkness, The Distillers, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Mastodon and more will perform at the Donington Park event.

They will be joined by the likes of Funeral For A Friend, The Menzingers, Employed To Serve, 3 Doors Down, Milk Teeth, Motionless In White, Holding Absence, Lacuna Coil, Loathe and Sepultura.

Previously announced acts include KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Deftones, Gojira, Korn and more across three-days of live music.

Download Festival has also announced the return of WWE NXT UK to this year’s festival.

The first round of superstars to be announced are title-holders WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus.

Black Country stars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are also set to perform alongside Finn Bálor’s protégé Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, and Flash Morgan Webster.

In addition, Kerrang! Radio will once more host the Finding Fresh Blood competition, giving unsigned bands the chance to play at the event.

UK acts can now upload their tracks online to be in with the chance of playing this year’s festival on the same stage.

To apply, and for more information please visit their website.

The chance to apply closes on March 1 at 11.59pm, and winners will be announced in April.

Kerrang! Radio’s Alex Baker said: “Playing at The Download Festival is a benchmark moment in any bands career, it is the most important festival in the country for alternative music and a performance on any of the hallowed stages can catapult your career as a musician to new heights.

"I only like working with people who share my unyielding spirit for supporting new artists, and the absolute dedication that Andy and the team from Download have in this field is truly inspiring.

"When Pengshui walked out on the Avalanche Stage last year, the atmosphere on the stage, in the crowd and in the wings was absolutely electric – it is a moment that will never be forgotten.”

Download Festival will take place at Donnington Park from June 12 to 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.