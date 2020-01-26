Menu

Lauv to play Birmingham gig

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Rising pop sensation Lauv will bring his new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.

Twenty five-year-old Ari Staprans Leff, known professionally as Lauv, first rose to fame in 2015 with the release of his debut EP Lost in the Light.

He has written songs for various artists, including Charli XCX, Demi Lovato and Imperfections.

During his career he has released hit singles I Like Me Better, Mean It, I'm So Tired... and Lonely among others.

His debut album, How I'm Feeling, is set to be released on March 6.

Lauv will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on January 31.

For more information, click here.

