The Fratellis to play Birmingham show ahead of new album release

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Scottish rockers The Fratellis will play Birmingham later this year.

The Fratellis

The trio also recently announced they will return with a sixth studio album, Half Drunk Under A Full Moon, following up 2018's Your Own Sweet Time.

Formed in 2005, the Glasgow band is best known for songs Chelsea Dagger, Whistle for the Choir, Flathead, Baby Fratelli, Henrietta, Creepin Up the Backstairs and more.

The group split in 2009, before reforming in 2012 and releasing third studio album We Need Medicine the following year.

The Fratellis will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 29.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on January 31.

For more information, click here.

