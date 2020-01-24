Advertising
Submotion Orchestra to perform in Birmingham
Submotion Orchestra will be performing in Birmingham later this year.
The band will perform at the O2 Institute on Friday, April 3, as part of their UK tour.
Submotion said: "For us, playing live is what being a band is all about and the process of transferring new material from a studio to a live setting is really exciting."
For tickets, visit www.submotion.co.uk/live.
