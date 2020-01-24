Kora player Josh Doughty heading to Shrewsbury

Kora player Josh Doughty will present From West Wales to West Africa at the Lion Hotel on March 2, from 1pm.

The kora is a 21-string lute-bridge-harp, which Josh learned to play under the master player Toumani Diabate.

Music lovers will have the opportunity to hear him play, as well as the story of how he came to play the instrument.

Originally from Wales, he began playing the kora at eight years old.

Combining traditional Mandinka rhythms with modern western influences, from classical to folk, Josh’s style is unique.

Kate Hogwood, director of Shropshire Music Trust, said: “Josh has an extraordinary story to tell of how he came to play this instrument, first learning from his father and then as a teenager travelling to Mali in West Africa.

"Over the past decade, Josh has collaborated with a number of leading musicians from Africa and Europe. He has played at prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall, St James’ Palace, the renowned Le Diplomate club in Mali and several UK festivals.

“Winner of the world music category at the Welsh International Harp Festival in 2018, Josh has also been featured in Songlines Magazine and has delivered a TEDx talk on his life and his music. You couldn’t find a more expert and enthusiastic ambassador to introduce you to the music and culture of this fascinating instrument.”

Tickets are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/smt or by phone on 0333 666 3366.

Salop Sheet Music in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, is also selling tickets.