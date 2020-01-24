Josh Lobley, Fireside Lullabies - EP review

Fireside Lullabies follows on from 2018's These Six Strings and Chapters from last year, and again sees the troubadour lay the world to rights with his trusty guitar in his hands.

And this EP carries a theme for the singer, who told The Star that he wrote most of them "when I had time off from work when I was suffering with anxiety", something the former The Priory School pupil hopes will resonate with listeners who may have had to suffer the same struggles as him.

It's five tracks - following the format of his previous releases - and allows him to use his guitar as a tool for good. Some tracks have a full-band sound, some are more intimate with just Lobley and his steed calling out to listeners.

And also like previous release Chapters, it was recorded at Moose's Music Hole in Willenhall with producer and engineer Jamie Russon also adding drums and bass coming from Luke Carswell. The CDs were also produced at Golding Replication in Telford.

Closing track This Maze is one of the bigger sounds on the EP with its big percussion and that delightful guitar melody in the chorus that has it sounding like a lighter 90s rock track that floats rather than runs from start to finish. It suits Lobley's vocals too, which never sound too forced or too meek at any point throughout the EP. They're solid with the lower notes, although some of the higher reaches are a push, and never sound forced or overpowering.

At the other end of the scale is soon-to-be-released single Digital Age, which is more of a slow-builder from start to finish, although once again Russon's drumming is a real focal point behind the lyrics. It does later open up into an uplifting and bouncing guitar number - think Idlewild after an overdose of candy floss.

There's also good work in the haunting, acoustic title track, and in the bass-heavy Keep That In Sight with its mroe frantic nature.

Rating: 6/10

Lobley will be launching the EP with a show at his hometown's Albert's Pour House tomorrow. The night kicks off at 8.30pm, with support provided by Dan Williams. Hard copies of Fireside Lullabies will be available for £5 on the night, or through contacting Josh on social media at @joshlobleymusic89 on Facebook, @josh.lobley1 on Instagram or @LobleyJosh on Twitter. It can also be streamed on all online music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music etc. The single Digital Age will be released just on YouTube. Josh can also be contacted though his email address - josh.lobley1@gmail.com - or through Dying Ember Records, based in Milton Keynes, who handle distribution for him.