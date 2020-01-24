Advertising
Jamie Cullum to play Birmingham show
Jamie Cullum will bring his new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.
The announcement follows the release of the critically-acclaimed artist's eighth studio album, Taller, last year.
With 10 million album sales to date and his successful BBC Radio 2 Radio show, the 40-year-old has enjoyed a varied career.
With a career spanning over 20 years, his live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock , Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang.
In addition to his recording career, he has also established himself as a multi-award winning music broadcaster.
Jamie Cullum will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on March 25.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.