Jamie Cullum to play Birmingham show

The announcement follows the release of the critically-acclaimed artist's eighth studio album, Taller, last year.

With 10 million album sales to date and his successful BBC Radio 2 Radio show, the 40-year-old has enjoyed a varied career.

With a career spanning over 20 years, his live shows have seen him perform and work alongside artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock , Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang.

In addition to his recording career, he has also established himself as a multi-award winning music broadcaster.

Jamie Cullum will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on March 25.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.