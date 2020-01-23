The Streets, Stefflon Don, Wilkinson and more: MADE Festival 2020 announces first wave of artists

After teasing that the Birmingham hip hop act, fronted by Mike Skinner, will perform their 'biggest hometown show to date' earlier this week, it has been revealed that the group will perform at the 20,000 capacity festival.

Other acts set to perform include Artwork, Flava D, Gorgon City, Holy Goof, Horse Meat Disco, Hybrid Minds, Jay 1, Sasasas, Shy FX, Sonny Fodera, Stefflon Don and Wilkinson.

More acts are set to be announced for the summer festival.

Last year's event saw performances from the likes of Chase and Status, Andy C, Sub Focus, Annie Mac and many more at the city's Perry Park.

MADE Festival 2020 will take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park on August 1.

Tickets go on pre sale at 10am on Thursday, January 30.

For more information and to sign up, click here.