The Guitar Show returning to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

The UK’s biggest guitar event, The Guitar Show, returns to Birmingham next month.

Mikey Demus

Guests set to appear at the weekend event include ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, Skindred's Mikey Demus, Dorje and Toska's Rabea Masaad and more.

In the exhibition area visitors will find the world’s major guitar brands Marshall, Orange, Vigier, Roland, Eastman, Ibanez, Laney, Blackstar, Faith, Shergold, Peavey, ESP, Yamaha, Vox and Takamine joining renowned British builders including Rob Williams, Crimson Guitars, Gordon Smith, Patrick James Eggle, Chapman Guitars and AC Guitars on the show floor.

The show will see the giveaway of the The Guitar Show Guitar - the instrument voted on and created by the event’s social media followers and built by some of the UK’s finest talent.

The one-off custom guitar sports a Crimson Dissident body, Hayden Williams neck with rosewood fingerboard, dual Oil City humbuckers and will feature Grainger Guitar Parts hardware and a finish by Rob Williams.

The final voting rounds will take place on the Guitar Show Facebook page.

The Guitar Show takes place at Birmingham's Bingley Hall

from February 29 to March 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

