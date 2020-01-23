Slow Readers Club to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the trio's fourth album, The Joy Of The Return, on March 20.

“I think it’s definitely our most interesting and accomplished record musically,” says singer Aaron Starkie.

“Lyrically the album covers love, alienation, the rise of right wing populism and comments on algorithm driven propaganda. And as always, I try to deliver those lyrics with uplifting melody.”

The Manchester trio, formed in 2009, is best known for songs such as You Opens Up My Heart, I Saw A Ghost, On The TV, Block out the Sun, Forever in Your Debt and many more.

Slow Readers Club play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on March 28.

