Menu

Advertising

Slow Readers Club to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Slow Readers Club will bring their new headline tour to Birmingham next year.

Slow Readers Club

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the trio's fourth album, The Joy Of The Return, on March 20.

“I think it’s definitely our most interesting and accomplished record musically,” says singer Aaron Starkie.

“Lyrically the album covers love, alienation, the rise of right wing populism and comments on algorithm driven propaganda. And as always, I try to deliver those lyrics with uplifting melody.”

The Manchester trio, formed in 2009, is best known for songs such as You Opens Up My Heart, I Saw A Ghost, On The TV, Block out the Sun, Forever in Your Debt and many more.

Slow Readers Club play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on March 28.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News