Police issue warning ahead of Slipknot gig over phone thefts

The police have told fans to make sure they turn up in good time for the event at Arena Birmingham on January 24 as random searches will be conducted upon people's entry to the arena, and police will also be stationed inside. They have also warned random searches will be conducted while exiting the venue too to search for offenders.

The police posted on their Facebook page for fans to be vigilant during the performance, even going as far as suggesting fans leave their phones at home. They said: "Some recent Slipknot performances have been targeted by thieves, and more than 200 phones have been stolen from unsuspecting audience members around the UK.

"We’re working closely with Arena Birmingham, who’ll be carrying out extra searches on the night. Searches will take place on the way in, and people may be searched on the way out. Please allow additional time for checks and searches, as these will take place irrespective of your arrival time.

"Officers will be stationed inside the Arena as part of the operation too.

"Please take good care of your personal items as you enjoy the music. If you see any suspicious activity, please tell venue security or police immediately. The memories on your phone are worth keeping safe. If you are enjoying the show from the standing area, please consider leaving your phone at home."

In November 2017, a man was arrested at a Royal Blood gig at the same venue after stealing more than 50 mobile phones and hiding them inside a full-length swimsuit he was wearing. He was later jailed for three years after admitting theft at Birmingham Crown Court.

Doors for the show open at 6pm, with support act Behemoth on stage at 7.30pm and Slipknot kicking off from 9pm. The curfew is stated as 10.50pm.

The remaining tickets can be snapped up from the Arena Birmingham website.