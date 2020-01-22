Advertising
Wilko Johnson and John Otway join forces for Birmingham show
Rock mavericks Wilko Johnson and John Otway are joining forces on a UK tour in April and May.
The blues guitarist's trip, supported by singer-songwriter Otway, play at Birmingham Town Hall on May 8.
The tour also visits Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on April 25.
The 72-year-old former Dr Feelgood guitarist was told he had terminal pancreatic cancer in 2012, but after pioneering surgery has been able to resume his career.
John Otway, aged 67, had a big hit in 1977 with Really Free and has built a cult following through extensive touring.
