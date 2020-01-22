Turnstile to play Birmingham

The quintet, formed in 2010, released new EP Share A View earlier this month.

The band is best known for songs such as The Real Thing, Big Smile, Keep It Moving, I Don't Wanna Be Blind, Drop and many more.

The group garnered public acclaim in 2015 with the release of their debut full-length album, Nonstop Feeling.

Turnstile will play The Mill in Digbeth on March 12.

