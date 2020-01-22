Advertising
Turnstile to play Birmingham
American hardcore band Turnstile will bring their headline tour to Birmingham in March.
The quintet, formed in 2010, released new EP Share A View earlier this month.
The band is best known for songs such as The Real Thing, Big Smile, Keep It Moving, I Don't Wanna Be Blind, Drop and many more.
The group garnered public acclaim in 2015 with the release of their debut full-length album, Nonstop Feeling.
Turnstile will play The Mill in Digbeth on March 12.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.