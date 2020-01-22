Ozzy Osbourne thanks fans after revealing Parkinson’s diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has thanked fans for their support after he revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality TV star told US show Good Morning America it was discovered after a fall.

Thank you all so much for your well wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 21, 2020

The 71-year-old took to Twitter after the interview had aired, telling his more than five million followers: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy.”

In his emotional and candid interview with the US broadcaster, he said he had had a “bad fall” after a New Year’s Eve show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

He said: “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves, and I found out that I have a mild form.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health battle with Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

The singer’s wife and manager, Sharon, who was at his side during the interview, said the diagnosis was “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination”.

She added: “But it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Rocker Ozzy said he was “on a host of medications, mainly for the surgery”.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold.

“I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Speaking to host Robin Roberts, Sharon revealed that the couple will now go to Switzerland so her husband can receive treatment

Ozzy also spoke of the difficulty of not telling anyone about his diagnosis.

He said: “To hide something inside for a while, it’s hard. You never feel proper, you feel guilty.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it any more because it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

He continued: “I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. I just hope they (the fans) hang on and are there for me because I need them.

The singer hopes to perform again.

“I just can’t wait to get well enough to go on the road, that is what is killing me, he said.

“I need it, that is my drug today. I’ve done all of the other crap, left that by the wayside, survived that, and I ain’t done yet and I ain’t going to go anywhere yet.”

My Love, Support And Prayers For The One And Only Prince Of Darkness OZZY OSBOURNE. You Have MILLIONS By Your Side. @OzzyOsbourne @MrsSOsbourne https://t.co/tbs5KEODvv — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 21, 2020

Kiss vocalist Paul Stanley was among the people sending good wishes.

He tweeted: “My Love, Support And Prayers For The One And Only Prince Of Darkness OZZY OSBOURNE. You Have MILLIONS By Your Side.”