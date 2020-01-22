Menu

Advertising

King King back in Birmingham

By John Corser | Music | Published:

Rock band King King play in Birmingham on a UK tour in April.

Glaswegians King King

The Glaswegian band come to Birmingham Town Hall on April 14.

King King played more than 20 festivals in 2018 and were special guests on Europe’s Tour The Earth European 2018 tour.

It will be the band’s first tour since February 2019 and the first tour with the new line-up – Alan Nimmo on vocals and guitar, Andrew Scott on drums, bassist Zander Greenshields and Jonny Dyke providing organ and piano.

King King released fourth studio album Exile & Grace in 2017.

Music Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News