King King back in Birmingham

The Glaswegian band come to Birmingham Town Hall on April 14.

King King played more than 20 festivals in 2018 and were special guests on Europe’s Tour The Earth European 2018 tour.

It will be the band’s first tour since February 2019 and the first tour with the new line-up – Alan Nimmo on vocals and guitar, Andrew Scott on drums, bassist Zander Greenshields and Jonny Dyke providing organ and piano.

King King released fourth studio album Exile & Grace in 2017.