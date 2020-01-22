Jazz giants to perform at Wem Town Hall

Chris Garrick met Jaco Pastorius, Olivier Messiaen, Nigel Kennedy, and Stephane Grappelli before the age of 10 and has gone on to forge his own style which also reflects his contemporary interests.

He has worked with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Biréli Lagrène, Dolly Parton, All About Eve, Van Morrison and Brian Ferry and leads The Budapest Cafe Orchestra. He is widely recognised, both by the jazz and classical worlds as the country’s leading jazz violinist.

David Gordon studied maths and logic before embarking on a career as jazz pianist, harpsichordist and composer.

Regularly commissioned by festivals and fellow musicians to compose, he also tours and records with his own international jazz trio, whilst gracing concert halls around the world as harpsichordist with top orchestras and soloists.

Tickets and more information are available from Wem Town Hall on 01939 238279 and also online from ticketsource.co.uk/smt, by phone from Ticketsource on 0333 666 3366, and by post and in person from Salop Sheet Music, 294 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury SY2 5TF.