Birmingham band SHVPES confirmed for 2000 Trees Festival 2020

The metal five-piece will play alongside the likes of Jimmy Eat World, The Amazons, Creeper, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more at Cheltenham's Upcote Farm.

The festival follows the release of the group's new acoustic EP Greater Than released last year.

The group is also set to play shows in Belgium, Spain and France this summer.

2000 Trees will take place from July 9 to 11.

Tickets go on sale this Fridat ay 9am.

