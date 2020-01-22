Menu

Advertising

Birmingham band SHVPES confirmed for 2000 Trees Festival 2020

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Birmingham band SHVPES will perform at this year's 2000 Trees festival.

SHVPES

The metal five-piece will play alongside the likes of Jimmy Eat World, The Amazons, Creeper, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more at Cheltenham's Upcote Farm.

The festival follows the release of the group's new acoustic EP Greater Than released last year.

The group is also set to play shows in Belgium, Spain and France this summer.

2000 Trees will take place from July 9 to 11.

Tickets go on sale this Fridat ay 9am.

For more information, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News