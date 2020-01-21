Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson to meet fans in Birmingham ahead of arena show

The 46-year-old heavy metal icon will be at guitarguitar Birmingham for an in-store meet and greet and signing with fans.

The event is free to attend with no ticket purchase necessary, but the venue is expecting a large turnout and is urging fans to arrive at the store as early as possible.

The signing will take place from 6pm to 7pm.

It comes ahead of the Iowa eight-piece's Arena Birmingham show this Friday.

The show follows the release of the group's sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, that went to number one in the Official UK Album Charts.

They will be supported by Behemoth for the show.

For more information and to buy tickets to the show, click here.