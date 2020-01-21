Menu

Blondie icons Debbie Harry and Chris Stein to bring in conversation event to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein will take part in an in conversation event in Birmingham later this year.

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

The duo will talk with artist and director Rob Roth discussing five decades of Blondie, their lives as artists and creative partners.

The event will be centred around the pair's recently released books, titled Face It, Negative and Point of View.

"I've always loved the way Chris tells stories,” says Debbie, “I think you will too.”

“Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” says Rob, “plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

Formed in 1974, Blondie is best known for hit songs such as Call Me, Heart of Glass, The Tide Is High, One Way Or Another, Maria, Rapture, Hanging On The Telephone and many more.

Blondie has sold around 40 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein come to Birmingham Symphony Hall on April 24.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

