Knotfest UK: Travel packages from Birmingham on offer for world famous festival
Travel packages from Birmingham are being made available for the first ever Knotfest in the UK.
The festival, created and headlined by metal icons Slipknot, will take place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes this summer.
So far, the line-up is yet to be revealed, but it will include a headline show from Slipknot themselves on the day.
The Wait And Bleed rockers have teamed up with Big Green Coach to take fans to the festival site from 41 UK locations, including Birmingham.
The festival follows the group's headline arena tour, set to come to Arena Birmingham next week.
Knotfest UK will take place at The National Bowl on August 22.
Tickets and coach packages will be available tomorrow at 10am.
For more information, click here.
