Bloodstock Festival 2020: Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow and more announced

Seven more bands have been announced to perform at this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Bloodstock 2020

Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow, Sylosis, Toxic Holocaust, Winterfylleth, Exhumed and Necrot are the latest bands set to play the three-day metal event.

They joined previously announced headliners Devin Townsend, Behemoth and Judas Priest for the Catton Park event.

Other acts set to perform include Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals, Skindred, Paradise Lost, The Black Dahlia Murder, Saxon, Jinjer and many more.

Bloodstock Festival will take place from August 6 to 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

