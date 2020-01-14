WATCH: Birmingham's Ivory Wave release new video

The five-piece, who last year dropped their debut EP Dream Nights, have released Young Blood - which is the closing track from that release. It is directed by Henry Bettany, produced by Shutefilms and its director of photography was Rob Pike.

The UK tour will include a home city gig at the O2 Institute 2.

The video shows home-filmed footage of the boys growing up with their families and friends.

Frontman George Johnson said: “This is a really special song for me, I wrote it when I was around 18 after a conversation I had with my nan who was ill at the time.

"We were talking about dreaming and she told me that when she dreamed she was still young and was able to do anything that she wanted to do. So the song stemmed from that, it’s a real celebration of life and a fitting tribute.”

With the B-town scene already hailing the quintet as ones to watch, 2020 is looking very promising for Ivory Wave. A spokesperson added: "Their exuberant, party-starting mix of swaggering indie attitude, dancefloor-filling beats and glistening synths inspires chaotic scenes wherever they go. Their songs speak of the experiences of youth across the country, but their gigs offer pure escapism with a sea of fans singing along as smoke-bombs amplify the hedonistic vibe."

As well as the EP's release, other 2019 highlights included playing Birmingham’s Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival that took place in Digbeth and was curated by the show's creator Steven Knight.

“The EP was three years of work saturated down into 25 minutes of pure Ivory Wave,” Johnson continues. “It’s time for people to pay attention - this is the best Birmingham has sounded for years.”

Ivory Wave are five long-term friends in their early 20s who share an eclectic range of influences - from Oasis and The Stone Roses to Bowie, Sex Pistols and Human League.

The EP artwork for Ivory Wave's Dream Nights

The band - completed by Connor McMinn on guitar, Luke Morris providing bass, drummer Seb Baldwin and Rob Clarke on synths - have developed a growing but devoted fanbase with a string of independently released tracks as well as gigs with the likes of DMA’S and The Twang and festivals including Isle of Wight, Truck and Y Not.

Ivory Wave will play at Digbeth's O2 Institute 2 on February 23 in support of The Sherlocks. Tickets, costing £19, can be bought from the venue's website.