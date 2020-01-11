Martin and Shirlie Kemp - a match made in pop heaven

Yet despite being a couple for almost four decades, the pair have never worked on music together – until now.

“It fills the empty nest syndrome. We now have the time,” explains Martin, as he celebrates the release of his first album, In The Swing Of It, with wife Shirlie.

They have both had successful music careers – Martin as the pin-up bass player in 80s supergroup Spandau Ballet, while Shirlie was the petite blonde backing singer in Wham! who went on to form Pepsi and Shirlie with fellow bandmate Pepsi DeMacque – and in doing so made the puffball skirt an 80s fashion statement.

Martin’s career continued after Spandau Ballet as he moved into acting, not least playing a lead role in EastEnders, as well as becoming a star of reality TV shows and latterly spinning the decks as a DJ.

Shirlie, on the other hand, gave up her pop career, to become a full-time mother. Daughter Harley Moon is now 30, and their Capital Radio DJ son Roman, is 26.

“I’ve been busy bringing up the children and I was so dedicated that I would not have been interested in doing it at any other time,” says Shirlie, 57.

“But we have the time now. The children have left home and now I’m in a phase where I have the space to do this.

“This takes a lot of concentration but I’m really pleased now, we have that empty space and this fills the void.

Martin adds: “When the kids were growing up I always wanted to keep work outside of our home. I wanted to keep the entertainment business the other side of the front door.”

“Now they have gone, this seems the natural thing for us to do,” says the 58-year-old.

“People ask why have we waited so long. Well the kids are all grown up now and I’m so pleased that we have waited and are able to do it now. It seems the natural thing to do,” says Martin.

The Spandau star says the music project with Shirlie has been the ‘loveliest’ thing he has ever worked on.

The couple celebrate 32 years of marriage this year and spending time in their company it’s clear to see how strong their bond is and why they have such a successful marriage.

They have a great friendship, make each other laugh – as well as laughing at each other – and there are no egos on show.

“Recording the album has been a pleasure from beginning to end,” says Martin.

“I have to say it’s the loveliest thing I have ever worked on. I have worked on lots of albums with Spandau Ballet that have been stressful and this was just a pleasure from beginning to end.”

“This opportunity came up. Some things you don’t see coming and sometimes these are the best things.”

Shirlie admits it was a shock to the system stepping back into the music business long after her Wham! and Shirlie and Pepsi days of the 80s.

For someone who had such a successful career she is refreshingly honest about her feelings at being back in the limelight.

“I’m exhausted,” she laughs, as she talks of the never- ending promotion work for the album and forthcoming tour – which comes to Birmingham Symphomy Hall on February 16.

“I keep looking in the diary and I get overwhelmed by it as I’m not used to it. I’ve been taken out of my environment and put into a whole other world,” she admits.

Hearing her speak of the exhaustion, Martin jokingly chips in: “Maybe next time I will be appreciated more when I say I am off working.”

Looking ahead to the mini-tour, Shirlie admits she is both nervous and excited.

”I love watching people sing and perform live, but I do have the nerves as well as excitement. I’ve got to get my head around it,” she smiles.

Swing music is a world away from the sounds of 80s pop, but the couple say they have always been fans of that genre.The album features such classics as Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, Fly Me To The Moon and The Way You Look Tonight.

“I have always wanted to do swing music,” says Shirlie. “I used to say to Pepsi that I would love to do a swing album one day, it didn’t happen and I never thought any more of it.

“I didn’t actually know there was a market for my age group. I was young when I was in the music business and a lot of it was about fashion.

“I wasn’t aware my generation would want to listen to this, so it’s been a nice surprise.”

Martin adds: “I grew up with swing music. My mum and dad owned around six records – only ones they had were Frank Sinatra ones. Every Sunday morning they would put those records on.But it’s taken until now for me to understand swing. I listen to listen to all the Dean Martin tracks, Ella Fitzgerald and the like.

“It’s been such a brilliant journey of discovery,” he says.

While in Spandau, Martin’s musical talent was focused on playing the bass and while he’d provided a touch of backing vocals in the band, it was only when he played a role in the musical Chicago in the West End in the summer of 2018 that he realised how much he enjoyed singing.

“I spent three months in Chicago and I was belting the songs out and you get such an adrenaline rush. People should try it. Singing at the top of your voice gives you great endorphins.

“I loved it and loved how good it makes me feel. I didn’t want that to be the last thing I did.

“This opportunity came up to make the record and I thought why not.”

Shirlie is full of praise for his singing ability. “It really changed the game for him. He could really hold onto a long note.”

So is he not tempted to take on the frontman role in Spandau – after lead singer Tony Hadley decided to quit the band? “He can’t play the bass, and sing – and pose,” laughs Shirlie.

Martin admits it’s only Spandau Ballet with Tony as the singer, as far as he is concerned.

But it’s not been plain sailing for the new romantics.

In 1999, Spandau ended up in a legal battle after Tony and bandmates Steve Norman and John Keeble launched an unsuccessful case against Martin’s brother Gary for a share of his songwriting royalties.

It was thought they would never perform again, but in 2009 they did just that as they reformed and went on tour much to the delight of fans.

However, two years ago, Tony said he would not perform with the band again, leaving yet another question mark over the band’s future.

“The only way I will ever go out is with the five original members," said Martin.

“I think that’s what people want. They don’t want a band with a stand-in singer or a stand-in guitarist.”

So is there a chance Spandau Ballt could reform – once again?

“If that ever happens again I will be first to put my hand up and say let’s do it.

“Never say never, that’s pretty much my life. You never know what’s round the corner. In the entertainment world you never know what job is next, Spandau is one of those jobs,” he says.

“I also love TV work, directing, producing, but if Spandau happens again I would love it.”

Shirlie describes Martin as “the new Hugh Jackman” due to his various working roles, which have more recently included 80s DJ sets across the country – including several visits to the Black Country and Shropshire.

“Some men have a shed, Martin goes out DJ-ing,” she laughs. “I think that’s what happens as you get older,” she smiles.

Martin admits to loving the DJ nights.

“Being a DJ is the most euphoric feeling – to have 1,000 people in front of you all singing every word to the best 80s words. Listening to that many people singing along to a record is euphoric,” he says.

But the couple’s current focus is their upcoming tour showcasing the music of Broadway. They are playing just three dates – including Birmingham – in a concert of music from Sweet Charity and Cabaret to West Side Story.

“I’m nervous but once I get going I’m sure I’ll be fine,” says Shirlie.

“Just give her 20 minutes to warm up,” laughs Martin, poking fun at his wife – before heaping praise on her vocal prowess.

“Shirlie has the loveliest voice. As soon as she started singing in the studio she sounded so much like Doris Day.

“Now both of us are looking forward to getting on that stage. We hope people come along and enjoy it.”

The couple perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, February 16. Tickets are available at thsh.co.uk