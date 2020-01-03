Neil Tennant hints at Pet Shop Boys Glastonbury appearance

Neil Tennant has hinted that the Pet Shop Boys could appear at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Tennant, one half of the synth-pop duo alongside Chris Lowe, stuttered when asked about the possibility of performing at the music event in June by host Nicki Chapman on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Looking ahead at the band’s touring schedule for this year, Chapman said she could not see a date in Somerset, adding: “You know I’m thinking perhaps Glastonbury.”

Could the Pet Shop Boys be joining Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury this year? (Ian West/PA)

Tennant said: “Somerset, um of course Glastonbury is in Somerset…”

Probed further, he stammered slightly before Chapman asked: “Have I put you on the spot?”

“You have put me on the spot, let’s just leave me there,” Tennant said.

The Pet Shops Boys, who were founded in London in 1981 and have gone on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide thanks to hits including West End Girls, It’s A Sin and a cover of Always On My Mind, are due to go on tour across the UK and Europe in May and June.

Their tour ends on June 19 with a performance in Oslo, meaning they have nothing planned over the Glastonbury Festival dates of June 24 – 28.

The Glastonbury line-up for 2020 so far includes headline performances from Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

Diana Ross was the first act confirmed for the festival, playing in the Legends slot, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

Other names rumoured to appear at the event include Aerosmith, Kendrick Lamar, the Spice Girls and Oasis.