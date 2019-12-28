Adele revealed to be most traded-in artist of the decade

Despite her worldwide success and enduring popularity, Adele’s albums 21 and 25 were the most traded-in of 2012 and 2016 respectively and in total over 500,000 copies of her albums have been sold to the musicMagpie site over the last 10 years.

Other artists to make the top ten list of traded artists include Ed Sheeran, One Direction and Lady Gaga.

The most traded in artist of 2019 is Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, despite scooping multiple industry awards and topping the singles and albums charts this year.

Liam Howley, chief marketing officer at Music Magpie, said: “With 2020 on the horizon we thought it would be fun to reflect on the UK’s changing tastes in music over the last decade.

"Adele coming out as most traded-in is probably not that surprising for people given her continued popularity and the huge album sales she’s generated..

“And the top 10 most traded of the decade really is a who’s who of music royalty featuring major artists from the last 60 years, who remain as popular now as they were when they first hit the charts.”

Top Traded-in artists of the last decade (by year)

2019

Advertising

Lewis Capaldi

2018

George Ezra

2017

Advertising

Ed Sheeran

2016

Adele

2015

One Direction

2014

Arctic Monkeys

2013

Lady Gaga

2012

Adele

2011

Mumford & Sons

2010

Take That

Most traded-in artists of the last decade (total trade-ins)