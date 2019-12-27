Last live show to take place at Birmingham's The Flapper this weekend

Midlands bands Templeton Pek, Dearist, Meme Detroit and Brookehorse have ralied together to play a free show to celebrate the popular city staple.

The Kingston Row venue announced earlier this year that it would close its doors on January 5.

More than 12,000 people petitioned to save the canalside pub in the city centre, but developer Baskerville Wharf LLP confirmed it is to be shut down anyway.

In November, plans to demolish the popular pub to build apartments were rejected by Birmingham City Council's planning committee.

They argued it would remove a valued community asset while the housing scheme would negatively impact on the canal.

After a planning application to replace The Flapper with a block of apartments was submitted in 2017, the pub’s lease was terminated.

In 2018, the venue was saved by a lease extension until June 2019.

In a statement on the pub’s Facebook page earlier this year, the venue confirmed that after talks with their landlord, Whitehorse Estates Ltd, their lease has been extended once again until January 2020.

Built in the late 1960s, but renamed The Flapper and Firkin in 1991, for 50 years, the much-loved venue has hosted the likes of At The Drive-In, Doves, Pulled Apart By Horses, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Johnny Foreigner

The Last Laugh at The Flapper takes place on Saturday.

For more information, click here.