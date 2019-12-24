Renowned jazz duo set to entertain enthusiasts in north Shropshire

Chris Garrick and David Gordon, are coming to Wem Town Hall in February to host a special live performance with a mix of choice standards, bebop classics, Latin American melodies and some originals.

Having met Jaco Pastorius, Olivier Messiaen, Nigel Kennedy, and Stephane Grappelli before the age of 10, Chris Garrick has forged his own style which also reflects his contemporary interests.

He has worked with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Dolly Parton, All About Eve, Van Morrison and Brian Ferry and leads The Budapest Cafe Orchestra. He is widely recognised, both by the jazz and classical worlds as the country’s leading jazz violinist.

David Gordon studied maths and logic before embarking on a career as jazz pianist, harpsichordist and composer.

Regularly commissioned by festivals and fellow musicians to compose, he also tours and records with his own international jazz trio.

Kate Hogwood, Director of Shropshire Music Trust, said: "Jazz Review said of their debut 'Paper Jam' CD: "Performing live is very much their natural habitat and this engaging series of musical conversations and dialogues cover an impressive musical and emotional range, embracing a wide variety of moods and musical styles while retaining a genuine sense of élan and joie de vivre!""

The concert is set to take place on Friday, February 7 at 7.30pm. To snap up some tickets, contact Wem Town Hall on 01939 238279 or go online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/smt

Tickets will also be available from Salop Sheet Music, 294 Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury SY2 5TF.