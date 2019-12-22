Aled Jones' Christmas Cracker, Birmingham Symphony Hall - review

At the Birmingham Symphony Hall on Saturday, TV star Aled Jones presented the perfect selection of seasonal delights with festive readings and carols for all to join in with, all under the musical direction of conductor Adrian Lucas and the London Concert Orchestra.

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, written by composer John Williams for the film score of Home Alone 2, was a modern surprise performed to perfection by the City of Birmingham Choir and made a rousing opening to what was a very enjoyable afternoon's entertainment.

Aled Jones provoked a well applauded welcome and immediately praised the venue for having the best acoustics in the country, instantly winning over the Midlands audience who are clearly very proud of their Symphony Hall.

To set the scene, everyone joined the choir in the first of many inclusive carols, The First Noel.

Celebrated soprano Jennifer France treated us to a crystal clear rendition of Ava Maria before Aled Jones gave us goosebumps with an expressive and amusing poetry reading of The Night Before Christmas, bringing childhood memories flooding back.

No Yuletide would be complete without revelling in the delights of The Nutcracker Suite and so there was an audible sigh of happiness as Adrian Lucas raised his baton and the orchestra whipped through excerpts of this beautiful ballet score with ease.

Act One concluded with a soaring Oh Holy Night, courtesy of the choir, and the whole audience raising the roof with Oh Come All Ye Faithful.

Act Two opened to the atmospheric sound of bells, as the orchestra performed Sleigh Ride, a piece guaranteed to cheer.

Jennifer France returned, accompanied by boy soprano Kievan Tan, and together they sailed through the complex harmonies of Lloyd-Webber's Pie Jesu from Requiem.

I couldn't wait to hear more from this young man and so was thrilled when he sang the first verse of the next inclusive carol, Once in Royal David City, bringing a tear to the eye with his confident, heart-warming performance.

It was a little disappointing that the only singing our host did throughout the whole concert was two verses of In the Bleak Mid-Winter, especially as the boy soprano then performed Jones' famous solo Walking in the Air.

It would have been a triumph to hear them sing part of it together, but sadly it was not to be.

For many, this tune is the spirit of Christmas and with eyes closed it takes you on a journey of fantasy and flight.

The choir delighted yet again, this time with their performance of The Sussex Carol and next a carol so popular in every infant school, The Rocking Carol, before the lights dimmed and a hush fell over the packed house as everyone joined in Away in a Manger.

Jennifer France broke the spell in a good way of course, with her flawless delivery of one of the best-loved festive classics, Joy to the World, raising the rafters with her sublime vocals.

The fun continued with The Twelve Days of Christmas before the afternoon came to a close with Hark the Herald Angels Sing and a final festive family favourite, We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Aled Jones' Christmas Cracker was a concert of music which soothed the soul and reminded us what the festive season is really about.

Pure entertainment.