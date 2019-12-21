Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Robin 2, Bilston - review and pictures

The packed-out Robin 2 played host to a superb bumper show from the band, lasting more than two hours and filled to the brim with hits.

Kicking off the set with a lovely cover of Here Comes The Sun, Steve and the band immediately captured the attention of the bustling venue and impressed from start to end with superb talent and professionalism.

Though it may have been Mad Friday elsewhere around the UK, the atmosphere at the Bilston venue was wonderful, with everyone in high spirits in the very best of ways.

And they lapped up the show - singing along with delight as the band performed excellent renditions of beloved hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Mr Raffles and The Best Years Of Our Lives.

Steve even got the crowd to sing back to him the chorus of Journey’s End - something he said hadn't happened since he released the song some 15 years ago.

A highlight of the set was Steve’s beautiful, passionate rendition of 1973 hit Sebastian, which saw the frontman impress with excellent vocals and wonderful delivery as the crowd watched on in awe - before going wild with raucous applause when it ended.

Though Steve often performs shows at the Robin 2, it was a delight to see him play alongside the full band - each of whom were spectacularly talented.

“I haven’t played with the full band for some time - we love it so much,” beamed Steve.

“We’re off to London tomorrow for two nights, but you have set a pretty high bar.

“Thanks for making it special, it’s been a gas for me.”

It was clear the audience had a tremendous time too, as they then burst into life for the thrilling performance of the band’s final number Make Me Smile.

A superb evening, packed with talent and excellent musicianship.