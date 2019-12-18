First acts announced for Solihull Summer Fest 2020

The festival, now in its fifth year, will also see performances from Shalamar, The Brand New Heavies, Leo Sayer, From The Jam and more artists yet to be announced.

Organiser Ian Rogers said: “We’re excited that The Solihull Summer Fest is attracting big names that have and still bring so much enjoyment to so many of us.

"The response to next year’s event has been positively overwhelming and just confirms that Solihull is now firmly on the summer festival map for an unmissable weekend of incredible live music and entertainment for all ages.

“There are still plenty more amazing acts to be announced – including our headliner for the Sunday – but you’ll all have to wait until February.”

This year's event saw performances from the likes of Level 42, The Human League, The Vamps, The Proclaimers, Heather Small and more across two days.

Tickets are currently being sold at 'Super Early Bird' prices, with VIP and premium options available.

Solihull Summer Fest comes to Tudor Grange Park from July 25 to 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.