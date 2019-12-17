Christmas carols service at Wellington church

The mayor's annual Civic Carol Service was held at All Saints Church on Sunday as guests filled the church to listen to local bands and music groups perform.

There was a festive feeling in the church as carols were performed by the Wellington Brass Band, pupils from Wrekin View Primary School and Telford Music School.

Teacher Bex James and pupil Emily Cooke, aged 8

Councillor Anthony Lowe, the mayor of Wellington, said the event was enjoyed by all and they had a particularly good turn out.

"A year ago we managed to mislay our contacts list and in a way that was a blessing because we ended up with a full house," he said.

"So this year, we started from scratch and invited everyone we could think of pretty much, within Wellington but also the other towns. The Mayor of Newport came, along with the Mayor of Bridgnorth and also the Deputy Mayor of Telford and Wrekin.

Vicar Tim Carter

"We had the Telford Music School there performing and we had the ukulele band from the Wrekin View Primary School. They were just lovely, they are only aged around 7, 8 and 9 so it was lovely.

"It was a very good service and the Wellington Brass Band are always wonderful to listen to.

"We do two civic services every year, one in the summer and one just before Christmas. Four or five carols were performed at the service and around five lessons were read by some councillors."

Wellington Brass Band in action

Councillor Lowe said that all donations from the events go to the mayor's charity and people gave generous.

He added: "We raised money for both of the mayor's charities, Maninplace, a homeless charity based in Wellington that helps people across Telford and Wrekin, and Telford After Care Team, which helps people who are in recovery from alcohol and drug dependency.

"People were very generous. They were able to give at the service or they can donate online at the town council website. It is Christmas time and it is a time to give to those in most need."