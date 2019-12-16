Advertising
Taylor Swift Glastonbury news prompts mixed reactions
The singer will perform at the event in 2020.
Taylor Swift is set to headline Glastonbury 2020, but the news has prompted mixed reactions among music fans.
The Shake It Off singer, 30, will perform at the event in Somerset next year.
The announcement thrilled her fans, who posted messages on Twitter saying it was “amazing”.
Others said they were “gutted” that they had not got tickets to see Swift on stage.
“Gutted I didn’t even try and get Glastonbury tickets. Would have loved to see Taylor Swift,” said one.
“Absolutely gutted that the one year I couldn’t get #glastonbury tickets and it’s
@taylorswift13 performing,” said another, adding a crying emoji.
Another said: “I am so proud if that can even be a thing.
“I’m devastated I couldn’t get tickets but cannot wait to see your face up close on my tv screen living out your dreams. Go. YOU!!!”
However, others questioned whether Swift was the right choice for the festival.
“Glastonbury has had my soul since day 1 but Taylor Swift as a Sunday headliner does not excite me,” one person tweeted.
“Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury. That’s my entire week ruined already,” said another.
“I dont mind Taylor Swift, i do like some of her songs, its just not what i want to see as a Glastonbury headliner on the 50th Anniversary,” said another.
Glastonbury, which is held in Pilton, Somerset, runs from June 24 to June 28 2020.
