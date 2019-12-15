Advertising
The Libertines, O2 Academy, Birmingham - in pictures
The Libertines played the first of two nights at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, and photographer Dave Cox was their to catch them in action.
The band plays the O2 Academy again tonight after an extra date was added due to popular demand.
Formed in 1997 by frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, the London indie rockers are best known for hit singles such as Can't Stand Me Now, Don't Look Back Into The Sun, Time for Heroes, What a Waster and more.
