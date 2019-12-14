Menu

Bridgnorth Sinfonia set for annual Christmas concert

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Music | Published:

Bridgnorth Sinfonia is preparing for its annual Christmas Concert.

Bridgnorth Sinfonia. Photo: Dave Liddle

The event is taking place at St Mary Magdalene Church in East Castle Street on Saturday from 4pm.

Conductor James Ross and leader Margaret Wright will guide the symphony orchestra as it plays a number of classical songs.

Throughout the night, the audience will hear compositions such as Der Freischutz Overture by Weber, Two English Idylls by Butterwort, The Firmament on High by Paul Henley and Symphony No. 3 by Borodin.

Tickets cost £10 on the door and students and under 18s can attend for free.

