Birmingham to host X Factor: The Band final

Simon Cowell and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger will be joined will by Leona Lewis, Ella Eyre and Naughty Boy at the final on Sunday(15).

ITV have announced that other chart-topping artists are also set to perform on the show, but they are yet to be revealed.

The first episode of the new show aired on Monday(9), with further audition episodes airing on Wednesday(11) and Friday(13), also filmed at Resorts World Arena.

Ian Congdon, head of venue sales at NEC Group Arenas, said: "We are delighted to be hosting X Factor: The Band at Resorts World Arena, and it is really encouraging to see that increasingly more TV talent shows are being filmed outside of London.

"Birmingham is such a central and well-connected city which makes it great place to host talent from far and wide, and using a live arena audience creates an exciting atmosphere that translates onto screen for audiences at home too.

"Hopefully we will see some of the acts taking to the stage on Sunday selling out their very own shows at our arenas soon."

Fans can apply for free tickets to be in the live arena audience on Sunday(15) by visiting www.applausestore.com.