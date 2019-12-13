Three new entertainment venues open in Birmingham

Based in The Custard Factory, gaming establishment Chance and Counters, 'social sports bar' The Floodgate, and interactive cooking experience The Great Birmingham Bake Off have all opened in Birmingham.

They joined the likes of Digbeth Dining Club, Baked in Brick, The Mill, The Arena, Dig Brew, The Mocking Bird and Ridding and Wynn in the area.

Chance and Counters allows visitors to enjoy more than 500 board games, local beers and ciders and an extensive food offering, which includes brunch, burgers and tacos.

With two popular sites in Bristol and Cardiff already, the 3,500 square foot, 100-seater Digbeth venue marks their biggest venture yet. The interior features secluded booths and an open area overlooking the river.

Chance and Counters

The Floodgate is the brainchild of three school friends, Stephen O’Reilly, Mike Gregory and Chris Ross, who pooled their skills and interests to create the bar.

The new venue brings social sports, such as pit-pat table golf, baseball cages and even curling, together with cocktails in an interior boasting UV murals, hand painted by leading Birmingham street artists, Gent48.

Previously a converted warehouse, The Floodgate Spans 10,000 square feet and also has an upstairs area for live music, private parties, conferences and corporate events.

Advertising

The creators of London’s highest rated event, The Big London Bake, are bringing their award-winning concept to Digbeth.

Launching this weekend, the Great Birmingham Bake Off is based in a marquee on Floodgate street, complete with 12 bake stations and customisable decorations.

The event is led by a team of professional bakers who will give hints and tips to help create the winning bake.

The Floodgate

Advertising

The businesses launch as Oval Real Estate, the owners of the Custard Factory and 98 other buildings and sites in Digbeth, announce plans for a consultation on long terms plans for the Digbeth Estate.

It is anticipated that these new elements will include new places to live and work, including offices, shops, restaurants and cafes, new public realm, arts and culture spaces, capable of hosting a range of events and activities.

The Framework will also introduce homes to the area, providing the opportunity for people to live and work within walking distance of each other.

James Craig, founder of Oval Real Estate, said: “We’re excited to welcome Chance and Counters, The Floodgate and The Great Birmingham Bake Off to Digbeth.

"We’re really proud of the eclectic and rich leisure offer we’re building across Digbeth; with so much to see and do the area is fast becoming a destination in its own right.”