The Levellers, Ferocious Dog and Grace Petrie to play Digbeth Arena show

The band will perform as part of A Beautiful Day Out at Digbeth Arena, with special guests Ferocious Dog and Grace Petrie.

Formed in 1988, the sextet is best known for songs such as Just The One, One Way, Another Man's Cause, This Garden, The Boatman, England My Home and more.

Taking their name from the Levellers political movement, the band released their first EP in 1989 and LP in 1990, with international success following upon signing to China Records.

They enjoyed rapid success through the 1990a that let to a record-breaking headlining slot at Glastonbury Festival in 1994. The band performed on The Pyramid Stage to a crowd of 300,000 people, a record which still stands to this day.

A Beautiful Day Out will take place at Digbeth Arena on June 20.

