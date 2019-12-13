'It’s important to stand in solidarity'" Anti-Flag's Justin Sane talks Donal Trump, Boris Johnson, activism in music and the band's upcoming album ahead of Birmingham show

Famed for their politically charged lyrics and activism focusing on human rights, among other things, Anti-Flag are at the forefront of the punk rock genre with a brand new album championing a very important message.

"There are a lot of themes to the record. The phrase '20/20 vision' is a medical one meaning that a person has perfect eye site. We see it in the respect that there are a lot of justifications and lies coming from people like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, for policies and statements that they have supported that are indefensible," vocalist Justin Sane tells us.

"So it's up to people to block out the lies and the bull s*** and have clarity for what is truly happening.

"Donald Trump says we need to cage kids at the southern US border, but caging kids is totally immoral – period.

"He says climate change isn’t real, but the scientists tell us it is. See through the smoke screen and see things with clarity.

"The record is also meant to be optimistic and full of positive messages. We have a song called Don’t Let The B******* Get You down, and it means just that.

"There is a lot of division and hatred happening at the moment. The politicians want you to disengage and give up, but when we do that they win.

"Instead, we need to support and remind each other that when we have solidarity with people who similar and different than ourselves, great change is possible."

And in a time of much political upheaval, when our headlines are saturated with election results and Brexit, this sentiment has never been more poignant.

Since Anti-Flag's formation in 1988, the band has been dedicated to advocating progressive political action groups such as Greenpeace and Amnesty International, spreading their message through their widely popular music.

Aatish Ramchurn

The connection between music and politics, particularly political expression in song, has been seen across the world for decades, and it's something Justin believes is as important as ever.

"I don’t think this is the time to be shy about standing up for what is just and moral," the 46-year-old Pittsburgh punk told us.

"The right wing want to turn back the clock on the rights of people of colour, women and people in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I believe that it’s important to stand in solidarity with those who are being persecuted and 'scape-goated'.

"That is one of the main reasons I wanted to release a record at this time. I want those who are under attack to know that there are people who have empathy in their hearts who are willing to stand up for them.

"I want them to know they are not alone, and there are many people who care about more than just themselves. If people under attack need and want our help, we are here to give it.

"Because of the rise of Neo-fascism that is sweeping the world, and the idea being trumpeted by a few for political gain that not all people deserve dignity, equality and human rights, I think right now it is a radical gesture just to be kind to people.

"Kindness is now punk as f***. Personally, I’m challenging myself to have more human interaction with people on the street. To talk to strangers and not jump down the throat of people who have a different point of view from me, but to discuss my point of view with people who are willing to listen and connect with the humanity of others."

This sense of connection can be felt throughout the band's latest single Unbreakable, a touching ode that fostered an incredible relationship between the band and a DIY group across the world.

"Unbreakable is a song on the new record which carries optimism and the idea that when times are hard we need to reach out and support each other," Justin said.

"I think there is a stigma in our society that says when you’re struggling, you need to carry your burden all on your own or you are weak. I totally reject this idea.

"The goal of community is to pick each other up when we fall down. It was that spirit within punk rock that attract me to the scene in the first place.

"In the spirit of unity and overcoming hurdles in life, we reached out to and made the music video for the song with a group of DIY film makers from Nigeria called The Critics Company.

"These kids have very little resources and support but they decided that they wanted to be film makers, so they started making short films with a broken iPhone.

"They started creating really amazing art and posting it online and we knew we wanted to work with them if they were willing. Luckily, they were."

Anti-Flag - Unbreakable

The Pennsylvania quartet - completed by Chris Head, Chris No.2 and Pat Thetic - will be bringing their raucous live show and eagerly-anticipated 12th studio album to Birmingham on February 6 with a headline show at The Mill.

With support from The Creepshow and Maid Of Ace, Justin is set to strive for a feeling of togetherness when he comes to the city, but most of all, create a night of good, old-fashioned fun.

"I got into punk rock because the first show I went to was exciting and tons of fun," he tells us.

"First and foremost the goal of an Anti-flag show is to create an environment where everyone in attendance has an equal opportunity to have a good time.

"Sure, Anti-Flag is a band that writes about some serious and heavy issues, but if the show isn’t a good time then I don’t consider the show successful.

"We do our best to create a sense of connectivity between ourselves and the audience, as well as within each audience member.

"If people come with an open mind towards having fun while being respectful towards each other, then they’re going to fit right in at one of our shows.

"We’ve released three singles off of the new record so we’ll definitely be playing those three songs and possibly a few more.

"After working on new songs and being really happy with how they turned out and the way they have been received by people, the idea of actually getting to play them and share them with a live audience is really exhilarating.

"Sharing new material with a live audience is something that I’m always excited to do."

Despite every show being linked with a feeling of community, Birmingham holds a special place in Justin's heart after an onstage mishap left him with a humorous story to tell.

"My aunt and uncle live in Birmingham, so it has been special to me for quite some time before I ever visited the city with the band.

"I have a pretty intense memory of playing a great show in Birmingham many years ago where I mistakenly walked off the stage and broke my jaw.

"This could have ended poorly but when I picked myself up and waved goodbye to the audience, I received such a round of applause that lifted my heart so much

"I left the venue feeling lifted and good, even with a broken jaw."

Anti-Flag have been touring the world and releasing music for more than 25 years, no small feat for any band.

But it is their passion for human rights and connecting with others that has kept this band burning bright for generations.

"There is a real passion in the band for what we do," Justin says.

"Personally, ever since I discovered punk rock all I have wanted to do is be in a punk band.

"The fact that we have found a way to marry our passion for punk with our passion for human rights gives meaning to us in a way that I doubt very few other things could.

"On top of it all, a really amazing and special community has formed around the band where we have friends and family all over the world and that is something that keeps us heading back to city after city again and again."

Anti-Flag play The Mill in Birmingham on February 6.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.