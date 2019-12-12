Tribute date and £2k grant boost for historic house fund

Plans for the Master’s House, at Llanfyllin’s historic Workhouse, Y Dolydd, have been backed from the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity.

The Davies sisters, who lived in Gregynog, were all great benefactors to the culture of Wales.

Their legacy will help preserve one of Montgomeryshire’s most important buildings.

Trustee John Hainsworth said: “We’re deeply grateful to the charity and to the other trusts and donors, which have helped us reach our initial target for the most urgent repairs. But these funds are restricted to capital expenditure and we need income to maintain the workhouse and keep it open to the public.

“Some of this comes from our 18 tenants and members’ subscriptions. The rest has to be generated through fund-raising events, like our Christmas tribute night.”

Tickets cost £12.50 on skiddle.com or by leaving a message at 01691 649062. They cost £15 on the door.

Mr Hainsworth added: “Meanwhile, the race is on to get the upper floors of the Master’s House weatherproof before the worst of the winter sets in.

"One half of the roof has been stripped and felted, with new battens ready for re-slating. The other half is partly done, but contractor Richard Stephenson needs a few days of good weather to finish the job.

"The work, aided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will culminate in the new year with the restoration of the historic cupola to crown the roof.

“For safety reasons all visitors to Y Dolydd are asked to use the Gallery entrance from the first courtyard while work is in progress.

“The trail around the courtyards is closed, but the Workhouse History Centre and the bookshop will be open throughout the festive period.”