Thom Morecroft, The Feng Shui And The Sushi - album review

The musician, now based in Liverpool having moved there in the 2010s to study, has crafted 12 tracks using the city's Elevator Recording Studios with engineer/mixer Tom Roach and producer James Thorne. These have now been revealed to fans who have met him since his big move and those that grew up with him in Shropshire.

What strikes first is Morecroft's powerful vocal style. It's almost ferocious at times, yet never comes across as angry. That feeling of balanced control is always maintained within his wavering, whisky-tinged vocal chords. It's pretty distinctive and hard to pinpoint.

The uplifting Time Will Tell, where Morecroft often soars the higher octaves, and the emotive finale to I've Made Room are two places where he really shines. The latter, a huge crescendo of a track that builds from start to finish really sees him let loose with his lungs and is one of the record's most powerful moments.

Mixing guitars and pianos with aplomb, Morecroft comes across as a talented man who never wants to force himself as the centre of attention. There's often a full band sound here - like on the big percussion of Moon Moon Shake It - that gives the impression the sound of the song comes first, not putting himself front and centre and demanding 'LISTEN TO WHAT I CAN DO!'. Humble is the word.

Morecroft also shows off a different, softer side to his delivery in the country-infused Oh Rocko. It's slower and more heartfelt, feeling more like a float down the river in a row boat on a lazy, sunny Sunday with a drink in-hand. His backing vocalists chirp up to add to that feeling too.

Things get even more emotive in Wrote My Dad A Song, which closes out the record. Here, wind instruments join Morecroft's soft acoustic strumming as he once again opens up the heartstrings to talk of less happy experiences past.

These different elements add together to create a pleasing journey that gives you something new to notice for a few listens yet.

Born in Shropshire and built in the big city, these two elements of British life are melded into this intimate collection which show promise for a future career.

Rating: 6/10

Thom Morecroft plays in his hometown at The Pour House tomorrow. Tickets are available from Skiddle.