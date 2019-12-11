Shrewsbury-based singer Vin Whyte at Telford gig

The Shrewsbury-based performer just released his sixth solo album under the moniker of First Mater, and will be performing at The Wakes in Oakengates.

He will be joined by additional musicians Adam Knight on keyboards and bass, Ian Fourie on drums and Jonathan Day on saxophone.

Support for the evening will be Fergus Reid.

The concert will begin at 8pm and is expected to finish at around 11pm. Tickets cost £5 from the venue or can be bought online at ticketsellers.co.uk

For more information search for First Mate Band on Facebook.