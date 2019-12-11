Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury-based singer Vin Whyte at Telford gig

Shrewsbury | Music | Published:

Singer songwriter Vin Whyte will be performing a gig in Telford on Friday.

First Mate, AKA Shrewsbury's Vin Whyte Photo: Paul Clementson

The Shrewsbury-based performer just released his sixth solo album under the moniker of First Mater, and will be performing at The Wakes in Oakengates.

He will be joined by additional musicians Adam Knight on keyboards and bass, Ian Fourie on drums and Jonathan Day on saxophone.

Support for the evening will be Fergus Reid.

The concert will begin at 8pm and is expected to finish at around 11pm. Tickets cost £5 from the venue or can be bought online at ticketsellers.co.uk

For more information search for First Mate Band on Facebook.

Music Entertainment Shrewsbury entertainment Telford entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News