Live broadcast of festive event at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shoppers will be able to listen to Carols in the Square on December 18 during the annual festive late-night market.

The market’s retail stalls, eateries and bars will be open through the evening until 9pm and characters from Frozen, Olaf and Elsa, will be making a return.

Carols In The Square, which will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire from 6pm, is the town’s annual Christmas carol sing-a-long.

Facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “We’re delighted that people visiting our Festive Night Market need not miss out on the carol singing in The Square as it will be relayed live by audio link into the market. It will create a wonderful festive atmosphere.

“We’ll be open all day right through until 9pm and we’re thrilled that Olaf and Elsa will be returning to entertain children visiting the market once again. They were a big hit at our November Festive Night Market.”