DJ Yoda comes to Telford
Telford's newest music venue is preparing to welcome its latest act.
Having worked with the likes of Dr Dre, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Mark Ronson, DJ Yoda will make his first appearance at Albert's Shed Southwater tomorrow night.
The award-winning hip-hop DJ was first choice to record a guest mix on Dr Dre's inaugural Beats 1 show for Apple Music in 2015 and was one of a select group of artists to perform at Banksy's pop-up bemusement park, Dismaland.
David Gregg, managing director at Albert's Shed, said: "We've already hosted a range of diverse events since opening only a few weeks ago, showcasing the best local talent.
"DJ Yoda is a name that many people recognise and booking him to play A;bert's Shed Southwater is the first step towards making Telford a must-stop destination for national and international touring artists."
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit albertsshed.co.uk
