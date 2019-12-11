David Essex to play Birmingham show

The 72-year-old musician will bring his first tour in four years to the city's Symphony Hall, where he will perform hits from across his career.

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by producers for the role of Jesus.

He received major awards and rave reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then David Essex has enjoyed a career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.

He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide.

Th star has also had 23Top 30 singles in Britain alone, including Rock On, Lamplight, Hold Me Close, Gonna Make You A Star and more.

Davud Essex will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on October 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.