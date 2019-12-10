Martin Kemp to bring 80s DJ set to Telford

The former Spandau Ballet star will be spinning all the best hits from the seminal pop era at The Place Theatre on August 22.

Speaking about his current Back To The 80s tour, Martin says: "It's amazing. People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life."

Alongside his famous role as bassist in the iconic new wave outfit Spandau Ballet, who have sold millions of records worldwide, Martin is also a TV personality who has starred in the likes of The Krays and Eastenders.

The 58-year-old hit the headlines with his memorable appearances on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year, and with his famous son Roman on Celebrity Gogglebox.

