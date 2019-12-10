Bloodstock Festival 2020: New acts and details of Devin Townsend's setlist revealed

Saxon will be special guests on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Sunday of the event, alongside the likes of newly-announced acts Orange Goblin and Unleash The Beast.

British metal band Conjurer will join the main stage on Saturday, and Thursday will see a performance from The Night Flight Orchestra on the Sophie Lancaster Stage.

The festival has also announced that fans can help choose Strapping Young Lad star Devin Townsend's setlist ahead of his main stage slot on the Friday of the three-day Catton Park event.

The event has added a list of songs from throughout Devin's career for fans to vote on, that can be found here.

The 2020 festival will see performances from the likes of Behemoth, Judas Priest, Paradise Lost, Philip H Anselmo and The Illegals, Sacred Reich and many more.

Bloockstock Festival will take place from August 6 to 9 at Catton Park.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.