Crowded House to bring first European tour in 10 years to Birmingham

Founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour will be joined by Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn for the shows, featuring a date at Arena Birmingham.

In addition to touring, the band also recently noted that they are spending time in the studio with new music on the horizon.

Formed in 1985, Crowded House is best known for songs such as Don't Dream It's Over, Weather With Your, Fall at Your Feet, Better Be Home Soon, Something So Strong and many more.

The New Zealand quintet has sold more than 10 million albums, and were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2016.

The group disbanded in 1996, performing several farewell concerts in the same year. The group originally re-formed in 2006 and released two further albums, before once again disbanding in 2011.

Crowded House will play Arena Birmingham on June 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

