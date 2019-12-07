Bridgnorth's Jen North heads out on charity shop tour

Performing a variety of her own music as well as some Christmas classics, Jen North and her December Charity Shop Tour will kick off at the Blue Cross in her home town today before she heads to a number of much-loved charities in the Shropshire area.

On Friday she will perform at Hope House in Ludlow, followed by a performance at Mind in Bridgnorth on December 20 before the charity shop tour finishes with a performance at Shrewsbury's Severn Hospice on December 21.

Jen said: "Thrift shopping is huge hobby of mine. Most of my wardrobe consists of charity shop finds and knowing that I am doing my bit to help reduce waste by reusing and recycling things that would otherwise go in the bin is something I feel passionately about.

“Combining my two favourite things in being able to perform in charity shops to spread some festive cheer as well as help raise funds for such worthwhile causes is the most rewarding feeling.”

Encouraging people to get involved, the 17-year-old singer-songwriter has created a JustGiving page for each shop and will be collecting donations at her performances. To find out more about Jen's campaign or to donate to her cause, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/thecharityshoptour