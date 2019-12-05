The Hobbit and Beauty and The Beast star Luke Evans to perform in Birmingham

The 40-year-old Welsh star will bring his music tour to the city's Symphony Hall following the release of his debut solo album At Last.

The record includes 12 covers of hit songs, including Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, U2's With or Without You, Les Misérables’ Bring Him Home and more.

Evans began his career on the stage, performing in many of London's West End productions such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf before making his film breakthrough in the Clash of the Titans 2010 remake.

Following his debut, the Pontypool-born star has featured in the likes of Fast and Furious Six, The Hobbit, Beauty and The Beast, The Three Muskateers, The Girl on the Train, The Alienist and more.

Luke Evans will perform at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on April 26.

